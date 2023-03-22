Original Olympic Rings image donated to Olympic Museum

Xinhua) 14:12, March 22, 2023

LAUSANNE, March 21 (Xinhua) -- An original Olympic Rings image created by Pierre de Coubertin was donated by China's former taekwondo champion Wu Jingyu and her husband Hou Kun to the Olympic Museum here on Tuesday.

The image was printed on a confirmation letter of the Olympic Rings to France's printing company Graveur Stern in 1914, with detailed information of the image, size, French name of the rings and the timeline of the printing productions.

Yasmin Meichtry, Associate Director of the Olympic Foundation for Culture and Heritage, received the donation from Hou at the Olympic Museum.

The Olympic Rings, designed by De Coubertin, were publicly presented for the first time in 1913.

Wu, who took gold in the women's 49kg at the Beijing 2008 and London 2012 Olympics, expressed her gratitude to the Olympic Museum for receiving her donations.

Her husband Hou also donated the Olympic torch used by Wu during the torch relay of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games to the museum.

Meichtry said, "Donations like this really feed our heritage, our collection and will help us tell the story of these Games. This is a wonderful addition to our collections."

