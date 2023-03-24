China to further improve medical, health service system

Xinhua) 11:19, March 24, 2023

BEIJING, March 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities have pledged to continue to improve the country's medical and health service system through 2035.

The general offices of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council jointly released a circular on the issue, noting that ensuring the people's health should be a strategic priority.

Relevant efforts should draw on the experience of fighting COVID-19, take ensuring people's health as a work center, prioritize prevention, and see that the medical and health sector serve the public interest to build a more systematic, consistent, scientific, balanced, and efficient service system, the circular said.

It said that by 2025, medical and health resources and relevant services should be more balanced in the country, with the ability of major disease prevention and control, treatment, and emergency response to be notably enhanced.

By 2035, a medical and health service system that is in line with the efforts to basically realize socialist modernization and is complete, efficient, and resilient should be set up. Equal access, accessibility, and service capabilities will markedly strengthen, and the people's health will significantly improve, the circular said.

The circular listed several tasks in this regard. These include building a talent pool, enhancing public health service, and beefing up relevant networks at the grassroots level.

Also, it noted that the family-doctor service system should be improved, and efforts should emphasize traditional Chinese medicine's significant role and ensure the quality and safety of relevant services.

It further stressed work in promoting health technology, bettering management of medical and health institutions, and improving the system of government investment in the sector.

