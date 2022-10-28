Medical experts provide free medical services for villagers in S China's Guangxi

Xinhua) 09:38, October 28, 2022

A medical expert provides free medical services for a villager in Bangyang Village of Baiyun Township, Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 26, 2022. Together with local medical staff, a team of medical experts from south China's Guangdong Province came to Baiyun Township of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County to provide villagers with free medical services on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

A medical expert provides free medical services for an elderly villager in Bangyang Village of Baiyun Township, Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 26, 2022. Together with local medical staff, a team of medical experts from south China's Guangdong Province came to Baiyun Township of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County to provide villagers with free medical services on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

A medical expert (2nd L) guides local medical staff to provide free medical services for villagers in Bangyang Village of Baiyun Township, Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 26, 2022. Together with local medical staff, a team of medical experts from south China's Guangdong Province came to Baiyun Township of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County to provide villagers with free medical services on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)