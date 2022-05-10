China to have 5.5 million nurses by 2025

BEIJING, May 9 (Xinhua) -- China will have 5.5 million nurses by 2025, according to a new plan released by the National Health Commission.

There will be an average of 3.8 registered nurses for every 1,000 people by 2025, the development plan for nursing showed.

At the end of 2020, the number of registered nurses in China was over 4.7 million, up 45 percent from 2015. Over 70 percent of the country's nurses have a junior college degree or above, said the document.

It added that the improvement of nursing is of great significance to improving people's health and actively responding to the aging of the population.

