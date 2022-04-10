SW China's Guizhou realizes remote medical service system

Xinhua) 11:28, April 10, 2022

A doctor from Weining People's Hospital speaks during a remote tele-consultation with experts from Guizhou Provincial People's Hospital in southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 29, 2022. Guizhou Province has realized a remote medical service system covering various levels of public hospitals to alleviate problems including poor accessibility and affordability of health care services for people. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Doctors from Weining People's Hospital have a remote tele-consultation with experts from Guizhou Provincial People's Hospital in southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 29, 2022. Guizhou Province has realized a remote medical service system covering various levels of public hospitals to alleviate problems including poor accessibility and affordability of health care services for people. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

A medical worker treats a child at a health center in Langdai Township of Liupanshui City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 28, 2019. Guizhou Province has realized a remote medical service system covering various levels of public hospitals to alleviate problems including poor accessibility and affordability of health care services for people. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

A doctor leaves a medical center to visit patients in Yangchang Village of Zhongshan District in Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 16, 2021. Guizhou Province has realized a remote medical service system covering various levels of public hospitals to alleviate problems including poor accessibility and affordability of health care services for people. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Doctor Zhang Zhongwu (R) gives an infusion to a patient at a medical room in Yangchang Village of Zhongshan District in Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 16, 2021. Guizhou Province has realized a remote medical service system covering various levels of public hospitals to alleviate problems including poor accessibility and affordability of health care services for people. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

A doctor from Guizhou Provincial People's Hospital has a remote tele-consultation with doctors from Rongjiang Chinese Medicine Hospital in southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 30, 2022. Guizhou Province has realized a remote medical service system covering various levels of public hospitals to alleviate problems including poor accessibility and affordability of health care services for people. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Doctors from Weining People's Hospital have a remote tele-consultation with experts from Guizhou Provincial People's Hospital in Weining Yi, Hui and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 29, 2022. Guizhou Province has realized a remote medical service system covering various levels of public hospitals to alleviate problems including poor accessibility and affordability of health care services for people. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

A doctor from Guizhou Provincial People's Hospital has a remote tele-consultation with doctors from Chishui People's Hospital in southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 30, 2022. Guizhou Province has realized a remote medical service system covering various levels of public hospitals to alleviate problems including poor accessibility and affordability of health care services for people. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Nurses attend to a patient diagnosed by experts from Guizhou Provincial People's Hospital through remote tele-consultation in Weining People's Hospital in Weining Yi, Hui and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 29, 2022. Guizhou Province has realized a remote medical service system covering various levels of public hospitals to alleviate problems including poor accessibility and affordability of health care services for people. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

An expert from Guizhou Provincial People's Hospital has a remote tele-consultation with doctors from the First People's Hospital of Bijie City in southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 30, 2022. Guizhou Province has realized a remote medical service system covering various levels of public hospitals to alleviate problems including poor accessibility and affordability of health care services for people. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

A doctor from Guizhou Provincial People's Hospital has a remote tele-consultation with doctors from Chishui People's Hospital in southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 30, 2022. Guizhou Province has realized a remote medical service system covering various levels of public hospitals to alleviate problems including poor accessibility and affordability of health care services for people. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

