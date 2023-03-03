China's internet medical service users hit 363 mln: report

BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) -- As of December 2022, the number of users of internet-based medical services in China had reached 363 million, accounting for 34 percent of the total number of Chinese netizens, according to a report released Thursday.

The user number increased by 21.7 percent year on year, making internet-based medical services the fastest-growing application in terms of the user base, said the report on China's internet development released by the China Internet Network Information Center.

China had nearly 1.07 billion internet users by December 2022, an increase of 35.49 million year-on-year, said the report, adding that the internet penetration rate had reached 75.6 percent.

