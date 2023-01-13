District in N China provides medical services for rural residents

Xinhua) 13:56, January 13, 2023

Doctor Sun Qingliang prepares medicines for home visits at a village clinic in Wangdadiao Village, Fengnan District of Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 11, 2023. As China now is entering a new phase of COVID response, Fengnan District has geared up to strengthen the roles of grassroots health facilities against the highly contagious virus. More than 500 health teams comprising over 1,100 medical personnel have been assembled to provide services for rural residents in the district. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Doctor Sun Qingliang (R) visits a patient at Wangdadiao Village, Fengnan District of Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 11, 2023. As China now is entering a new phase of COVID response, Fengnan District has geared up to strengthen the roles of grassroots health facilities against the highly contagious virus. More than 500 health teams comprising over 1,100 medical personnel have been assembled to provide services for rural residents in the district. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Doctor Wang Dongxue prepares medicines for home visits at a village clinic in Cuizhuanghu Village, Fengnan District of Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 11, 2023. As China now is entering a new phase of COVID response, Fengnan District has geared up to strengthen the roles of grassroots health facilities against the highly contagious virus. More than 500 health teams comprising over 1,100 medical personnel have been assembled to provide services for rural residents in the district. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Doctor Dong Xiuqin (R) goes for home visits in Lingzishang Village, Fengnan District of Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 11, 2023. As China now is entering a new phase of COVID response, Fengnan District has geared up to strengthen the roles of grassroots health facilities against the highly contagious virus. More than 500 health teams comprising over 1,100 medical personnel have been assembled to provide services for rural residents in the district. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Doctor Dong Xiuqin (2nd R) talks with villagers during a home visit in Lingzishang Village, Fengnan District of Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 11, 2023. As China now is entering a new phase of COVID response, Fengnan District has geared up to strengthen the roles of grassroots health facilities against the highly contagious virus. More than 500 health teams comprising over 1,100 medical personnel have been assembled to provide services for rural residents in the district. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Doctor Sun Qingliang treats a patient at Wangdadiao Village, Fengnan District of Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 11, 2023. As China now is entering a new phase of COVID response, Fengnan District has geared up to strengthen the roles of grassroots health facilities against the highly contagious virus. More than 500 health teams comprising over 1,100 medical personnel have been assembled to provide services for rural residents in the district. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Doctor Sun Qingliang(R) goes for home visits in Wangdadiao Village, Fengnan District of Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 11, 2023. As China now is entering a new phase of COVID response, Fengnan District has geared up to strengthen the roles of grassroots health facilities against the highly contagious virus. More than 500 health teams comprising over 1,100 medical personnel have been assembled to provide services for rural residents in the district. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Doctor Dong Xiuqin prepares health kits for home visits at a village clinic in Lingzishang Village, Fengnan District of Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 11, 2023. As China now is entering a new phase of COVID response, Fengnan District has geared up to strengthen the roles of grassroots health facilities against the highly contagious virus. More than 500 health teams comprising over 1,100 medical personnel have been assembled to provide services for rural residents in the district. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Doctor Dong Xiuqin (R) walks in a local resident's home in Lingzishang Village, Fengnan District of Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 11, 2023. As China now is entering a new phase of COVID response, Fengnan District has geared up to strengthen the roles of grassroots health facilities against the highly contagious virus. More than 500 health teams comprising over 1,100 medical personnel have been assembled to provide services for rural residents in the district. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Doctor Dong Xiuqin leaves the village clinic for home visits in Lingzishang Village, Fengnan District of Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 11, 2023. As China now is entering a new phase of COVID response, Fengnan District has geared up to strengthen the roles of grassroots health facilities against the highly contagious virus. More than 500 health teams comprising over 1,100 medical personnel have been assembled to provide services for rural residents in the district. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Doctor Dong Xiuqin (R) hands over a health kit to villagers in Lingzishang Village, Fengnan District of Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 11, 2023. As China now is entering a new phase of COVID response, Fengnan District has geared up to strengthen the roles of grassroots health facilities against the highly contagious virus. More than 500 health teams comprising over 1,100 medical personnel have been assembled to provide services for rural residents in the district. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)