Amphibious armored vehicles maneuver in formation
(China Military Online) 09:30, March 24, 2023
Amphibious armored vehicles attached to a brigade of the PLA 73rd Group Army make their way in formation during a maritime driving training exercise in mid-March, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Fan Xiaoming)
