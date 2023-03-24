Amphibious armored vehicles maneuver in formation

China Military Online) 09:30, March 24, 2023

Amphibious armored vehicles attached to a brigade of the PLA 73rd Group Army make their way in formation during a maritime driving training exercise in mid-March, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Fan Xiaoming)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)