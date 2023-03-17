Malta's "China Corner" students present research projects

Xinhua) 13:31, March 17, 2023

VALLETTA, March 16 (Xinhua) -- Students of "China Corner" at St. Margaret College Secondary School presented their six China-related research projects on Thursday here at the China Cultural Center.

The six projects included the history and making of different kinds of Chinese tea sets and the influence on the Western tea culture, the history and making of Chinese silk dolls, the history and making of Chinese paper puppets, the history and different textile and shape of Chinese dresses, China's earthquake-resistant wooden buildings and China's advancement in the manufacture of sound sensors.

Martin Azzopardi, founder of "China Corner" and a science teacher at the school, said he would run the "China Corner" better and better and make greater contributions to deepening the friendship between Malta and China.

Chinese Ambassador to Malta Yu Dunhai said that "China Corner" students worked hard and made significant progress over the past year by integrating Chinese culture, history and technological development with classroom learning.

In the face of the trend of global development in the era of globalization, we should respect the diversity of civilizations, promote understanding through communication, promote unity through mutual learning, promote development through coexistence, and promote the construction of a community with a shared future for mankind, and jointly maintain world peace and development, Yu said.

This was the first time that "China Corner" students has returned to the China Cultural Center to hold a research project presentation after the COVID-19 pandemic, said Yuan Yuan, director of the China Cultural Center in Malta, adding that the center would continue to support "China Corner" in carrying out a variety of activities, build a platform for youth exchange between the two countries, and inject new vitality into the traditional friendship between Malta and China.

"China Corner" is a great project for both St. Margaret College and the entire education community in Malta, said Claudine Muscat, a senior official from the ministry for education, sport, youth, research and innovation, adding that it provided Maltese students with an opportunity to learn about Chinese culture.

The "China Corner" was founded in 2010 by Azzopardi with the aim of bringing "China" to his classroom following his first visit to the country. The Maltese government, the Chinese Embassy in Malta and the China Cultural Center in Malta provided him with support.

