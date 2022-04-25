Monument unveiled to commemorate 50th anniversary of China-Malta relations

Xinhua) 09:40, April 25, 2022

VALLETTA, April 24 (Xinhua) -- The 50th anniversary of bilateral relations between China and Malta was commemorated on Sunday with the unveiling of a monument at the Chinese Garden of Serenity in the town of Santa Lucija.

"This showcases the dynamism, cooperation and mutual respect that continues to foster the relationship between our two countries, setting an example by which differences in geographical size and distance become irrelevant," Malta's Foreign Minister Ian Borg said.

"Our excellent relationship, based on mutual trust and respect, is a successful one and going from strength to strength, through increased political, economic, and cultural cooperation. This relationship has delivered excellent results to the benefits of both our peoples," he added.

Yu Dunhai, Chinese ambassador to Malta, hailed the mutual respect between the two countries, saying this was one of the secrets for such blooming diplomatic relations. He emphasised how trade and investment between China and Malta had increased significantly in recent years.

"Last year, in the downturn of the international economy, China-Malta trade volume increased by over 50 percent which is very significant," Yu said, adding: "We always treat each other with respect and as equals. We are different in terms of size, history, culture, but we always respect each other."

Reno Calleja, president of the Malta-China Friendship Society, said it was China that mostly helped Malta in developing its economy. "Let this monument be a vivid reminder to those who visit it, particularly the young people of Malta," Calleja said.

The unveiling took place during the Spring Temple Fair that returned to the Chinese Garden of Serenity after a hiatus of two years due to COVID-19 restrictions. The day-long festival, jointly organised by the China Cultural Centre in Malta and the local council of Santa Lucija, featured various cultural activities for all the family.

The fair, attended by hundreds of people, brought together traditional Chinese dance, music, martial arts, Taiji, as well as Chinese calligraphy and painting workshops.

