China, Malta celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations with concert, photo exhibition

Xinhua) 13:36, September 04, 2022

Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela gives a speech at the opening ceremony of the China-Malta Friendship Concert in Valletta, Malta, Sept. 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Wenxian)

VALLETTA, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) --- The 50 years of diplomatic relations between China and Malta, described by Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela as "excellent," were marked on Friday evening with a concert and a photo exhibition.

The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, under the direction of Maestro Michael Laus, delivered the friendship concert at the Mediterranean Conference Center in Valletta.

In his speech before the concert, Abela praised Malta-China cooperation over the five decades, highlighting strong collaboration in areas including education, energy, water, health, medicine and culture.

The basis for this strong relationship is the mutual trust and respect between the two countries and their people.

He expressed confidence that the bilateral relations will be healthy, strong and friendly in many years to come and the two sides will work to "bolster our already strong ties and explore further avenues for cooperation in mutual priority areas such as trade, economic recovery and the fight against climate change."

Maltese Foreign Minister Ian Borg said the "exemplary bilateral ties" have witnessed "a crescendo in mutual awareness between our two governments, punctuated by various historic official meetings of high-ranking government representatives."

He said that the excellent relationship, based on mutual trust, shared values and common concerns, is "going from strength to strength" through increased political, economic and cultural cooperation in the interests of both peoples.

"Nothing, not even mountains and oceans, can separate people with shared goals and visions," Chinese Ambassador to Malta Yu Dunhai quoted a Chinese saying.

"With vision and foresight, the elder generation of our leaders jointly forged the friendship between our two countries and opened a new chapter in China-Malta relations," he said.

The photo exhibition displayed more than 50 photos of historical moments during exchanges between China and Malta, capturing the friendship between the two countries.

At the friendship concert, artists played famous Western and Maltese pieces and well-known Chinese music, such as the Yellow River.

Photo taken on Sept. 2, 2022 shows the view of the China-Malta Friendship Concert in Valletta, Malta. (Xinhua/Chen Wenxian)

Maltese Foreign Minister Ian Borg gives a speech at the opening ceremony of the China-Malta Friendship Concert in Valletta, Malta, Sept. 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Wenxian)

A man visits a photo exhibition celebrating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Malta in Valletta, Malta, Sept. 2, 2022. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

