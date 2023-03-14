School shootings "have followed us": U.S. college student

Xinhua) 11:17, March 14, 2023

NEW YORK, March 13 (Xinhua) -- Amid the shooting at Michigan State University (MSU) last month, a gunman killed three students and injured five others, who joined more than 100 others in just 2023 so far.

"We're part of the generation where active shooter drills have become commonplace and where mass shootings have made the headlines numerous times," some MSU student journalists wrote for news portal The Diamondback on Sunday.

Concerns persist among many members of university students, including what to do should they be faced with gun violence, they noted, demanding to release a clearer active shooter protocol.

"Honestly, I don't know what to do ... What happens if I'm in Stamp [Student Union] and somebody comes in?" sophomore government and politics major Connor Keeley said. "I think they just need to put more information out there."

University community members are encouraged to review the recommendations of the Federal Bureau of Investigation to run, hide and fight as well as "review emergency response plans in the areas in which they live and work."

For many students across the United States, "their formative years have been marked by a shroud of gun violence in houses of worship, schools, music festivals, movie theaters and shopping centers," the report noted.

Mass shootings aren't the only type of gun violence in the United States. Community gun violence is also commonplace across the country, especially in cities that already face income inequality, high poverty rates and similar factors, the student reporters cited the Educational Fund to Stop Gun Violence.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)