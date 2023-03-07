Home>>
Man dies after shooting in U.S. Seattle
(Xinhua) 13:44, March 07, 2023
SAN FRANCISCO, March 6 (Xinhua) -- A man was fatally shot in Seattle, U.S. state of Washington, on Monday morning, local police said.
Officers responded around 4:30 a.m. local time to reports of gunshots in the city's Belltown neighborhood and found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, the Seattle Police Department said.
The 37-year-old man was taken to hospital, and later died of his injuries.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting are currently unknown, but police said the incident is being investigated as a homicide.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Fatal shooting in Australia's Sydney kills man in front of his 12-year-old son
- 2 people seriously injured in shooting near school in northwest Germany
- 1 killed, 4 injured in shooting in U.S. city New Orleans
- 1 dead, 10 wounded in U.S. shootings
- Injured Chinese student at MSU shooting paralyzed chest down
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.