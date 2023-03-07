Man dies after shooting in U.S. Seattle

Xinhua) 13:44, March 07, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, March 6 (Xinhua) -- A man was fatally shot in Seattle, U.S. state of Washington, on Monday morning, local police said.

Officers responded around 4:30 a.m. local time to reports of gunshots in the city's Belltown neighborhood and found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, the Seattle Police Department said.

The 37-year-old man was taken to hospital, and later died of his injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are currently unknown, but police said the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

