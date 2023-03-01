2 people seriously injured in shooting near school in northwest Germany

Xinhua) 09:33, March 01, 2023

BERLIN, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- Two people have been seriously injured following gunshots near a school in Bramsche in northwest Germany, according to the local police.

Police have arrested the suspected shooter, and there is no danger to the public. The school itself was also not affected, the police said.

