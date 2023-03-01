Home>>
2 people seriously injured in shooting near school in northwest Germany
(Xinhua) 09:33, March 01, 2023
BERLIN, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- Two people have been seriously injured following gunshots near a school in Bramsche in northwest Germany, according to the local police.
Police have arrested the suspected shooter, and there is no danger to the public. The school itself was also not affected, the police said.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.