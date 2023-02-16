2 Chinese students injured in Michigan State University shooting

Xinhua) 14:19, February 16, 2023

CHICAGO, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- Two Chinese students were injured in an on-campus shooting at Michigan State University Monday night, the Chinese Consulate General in Chicago said on Wednesday.

The consulate general said that the students are out of danger following surgery at a hospital, adding that it has activated its emergency response mechanism. The consulate has contacted the family members of the two students in China and will offer assistance in their coming to the United States.

The consulate general is in close touch with Michigan State University and called on relevant U.S. departments to adopt effective measures to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens in the United States, including Chinese students.

The consulate general reminds Chinese citizens to be aware of their surroundings and stay safe.

The on-campus shooting at Michigan State University left three people dead and five injured. The 43-year-old suspect had died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

