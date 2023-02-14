Home>>
3 dead, 5 injured in Michigan State University shooting
(Xinhua) 14:01, February 14, 2023
CHICAGO, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- Three people were killed and at least five were injured in an on-campus shooting at Michigan State University Monday night, the university police has confirmed.
The first shots were fired inside a hall at 8:18 p.m. (0118 GMT) at the north end of campus, university spokeswoman Emily Guerrant said at a press conference. Gunshots were later heard at a nearby hall.
Police are searching for the suspect, who is believed to be a short male with a mask.
The university has sent a message asking students to "secure in place immediately." "Run, hide, fight," was heard at the scene.
Nearly 30 firetrucks, ambulances and other emergency vehicles swarmed the campus.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- U.S. gunman killing 23 at El Paso Walmart pleads guilty to 90 charges
- California gun laws cannot stop mass shootings without federal support: The Guardian
- U.S. New Jersey councilwoman shot dead outside home
- People mourn victims of mass shootings in Half Moon Bay, the United States
- Mass shootings, deadly law enforcement expose U.S. culture of violence
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.