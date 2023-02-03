Home>>
U.S. New Jersey councilwoman shot dead outside home
(Xinhua) 11:28, February 03, 2023
WASHINGTON, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) -- A New Jersey councilwoman was shot dead outside her home on Wednesday night, according to authorities.
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said on Thursday that he's "stunned by the news of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour's murder last evening in an act of gun violence."
Dwumfour, 30, was inside her vehicle when she was shot, officials said. She reportedly sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.
A motive for the shooting was not immediately disclosed. Police did not say whether a suspect was identified or an arrest had been made.
The New Jersey State Police are supporting the ongoing investigation, according to Murphy.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- People mourn victims of mass shootings in Half Moon Bay, the United States
- Mass shootings, deadly law enforcement expose U.S. culture of violence
- At least 3 killed, 4 injured in second mass shooting in a week in Los Angeles
- Suspect of California mass shooting on Lunar New Year's Eve found dead
- UN chief shocked, saddened by U.S. California mass shooting
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.