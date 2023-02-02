People mourn victims of mass shootings in Half Moon Bay, the United States

Xinhua) 10:14, February 02, 2023

A woman holds a candle to mourn the victims of the shootings in Half Moon Bay in California, the United States, Jan. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

People here on Tuesday evening attended the memorial service and candlelight procession held in Half Moon Bay to mourn the victims of the mass shootings in the city. Seven people were killed and one was critically injured in two shootings in California's Half Moon Bay on Jan. 23.

