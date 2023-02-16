1 killed, 3 hurt in shopping mall shooting in U.S. Texas

Xinhua) 13:41, February 16, 2023

HOUSTON, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- One person was killed with three others injured in a shooting incident Wednesday evening in a shopping mall in El Paso, a major border city in the south-central U.S. state of Texas, authorities said.

"We have one person in custody," El Paso Police Department spokesman Robert Gomez told a news conference.

He said the shooting happened inside the Cielo Vista Mall, adding, "we don't have any active shooters at this time."

Two of the wounded were in critical condition, Ryan Mielke, Director of Public Affairs for University Medical Center El Paso, told local media.

Besides the suspect in custody, one more person might be involved as well but has not been detained, the El Paso Times reported.

Cielo Vista Mall is adjacent to the local Walmart store where a gunman killed 23 people in 2019. The Walmart shooter pleaded guilty last week to 90 federal charges, including 23 counts of hate crimes targeting Latinos that resulted in death.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)