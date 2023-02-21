1 killed, 4 injured in shooting in U.S. city New Orleans

Photo taken on Feb. 20, 2023 shows the scene of a shooting during a carnival parade on Feb. 19 in New Orleans, Louisiana, the United States. A person was killed and four others injured in the shooting on Sunday night at the Krewe of the Bacchus Parade in New Orleans, the largest city in the southern U.S. state Louisiana, local authorities said. (Photo by Lan Wei/Xinhua)

HOUSTON, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- A person was killed and four others injured in a shooting on Sunday night at the Krewe of the Bacchus Parade in New Orleans, the largest city in the southern U.S. state Louisiana, local authorities said.

A man died from his injuries at the hospital. The other victims, a girl, a woman and two men, were in stable condition, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

An unidentified suspect was arrested "just moments after shots were fired," police said, adding that two weapons were also recovered from the scene.

An investigation is underway.

