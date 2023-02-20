1 dead, 10 wounded in U.S. shootings

Xinhua) 13:59, February 20, 2023

WASHINGTON, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) -- One person was killed and 10 others wounded Sunday in a pair of shootings in Memphis, Tennessee, said local police.

The shootings, which occurred at and around a nightclub, are believed to be connected, the Memphis Police Department said.

Police said at this point it is unclear what occurred prior to the shootings and that there is no solid description of the suspect or suspects.

An investigation is underway with investigators working to gather additional details.

The shootings came only two days after six people were shot and killed in a rural Mississippi town.

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that American communities are "being torn apart by gun violence."

As of Sunday, the United States has lost nearly 5,800 lives to gun violence so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

