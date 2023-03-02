Fatal shooting in Australia's Sydney kills man in front of his 12-year-old son

March 02, 2023

SYDNEY, March 2 (Xinhua) -- A man was shot dead inside his car before intending to enter a martial arts gym in Sydney, Australia Thursday, with his son sitting next to him, police force in the state of New South Wales (NSW) said in a statement

Police suspected that it was a targeted attack by organized crime.

Officers were informed of the shooting after 6:30 a.m. local time and were called to the scene in Sefton, in Sydney's west, according to the statement.

The 40-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound and died on site despite the efforts by paramedics.

During a press conference, NSW Police Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty said that although the investigation is still continuing, some details have led the police to believe it was a "targeted organized crime murder."

"We can say it was targeted. However, we are keeping an open mind about the motive," Doherty noted, adding that there is no evidence to suggest any connections or link to other conflicts in the past.

The detective superintendent also told reporters that investigators were searching for at least two people they believed were responsible. He described the attack as an "egregious, violent" act that would traumatize the victim's 12-year-old son.

According to his briefing, multiple shots were fired and the offenders had "little regard for human life", shooting the man in front of his son.

Investigations are seeking information from members of the public, while the police are appealing for footage of a Mazda 3 that was driven by the offenders and later found burnt out.

