Beauty of lusheng dance of China's Miao nationality in China
(People's Daily App) 15:07, March 13, 2023
People of China's Miao ethnic group love to dance while listening to the lusheng, a folk musical instrument made of bamboo pipes. During festivals, Miao girls wear traditional clothes and dance to the unique melody and rhythm of the lusheng. Enjoy the performance.
(Video source: Kuaishou)
