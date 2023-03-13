Beauty of lusheng dance of China's Miao nationality in China

(People's Daily App) 15:07, March 13, 2023

People of China's Miao ethnic group love to dance while listening to the lusheng, a folk musical instrument made of bamboo pipes. During festivals, Miao girls wear traditional clothes and dance to the unique melody and rhythm of the lusheng. Enjoy the performance.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

