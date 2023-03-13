Krejcikova eliminates Wang at WTA 1000 Indian Wells

Xinhua) 14:32, March 13, 2023

WASHINGTON, March 12 (Xinhua) -- China's Wang Xinyu failed to reach the last 16 of the WTA 1000 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells after losing to Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic 6-2, 6-7 (1), 6-2 on Sunday.

Bouncing back from her loss in the first set, Wang saved three set points in the 12th game of the second before winning the tie-breaker 7-1. But Krejcikova did not give Wang a chance of turning the match around in the deciding set.

Krejcikova, who has won eight matches in a row, will play second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus for a place in the last eight.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)