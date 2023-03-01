Zhu Lin into second round in Monterrey WTA tournament

Xinhua) 09:16, March 01, 2023

MONTERREY, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese fifth seed Zhu Lin swept Hungarian Anna Bondar 6-4, 7-6(4) in the first round of the WTA 250 event in Monterrey, Mexico on Monday.

"Now, my goal is to step in the top 8 of the Grand Slam. Hopefully, I can keep playing well and try to win more titles. Let's see what will happen in the week," Zhu said.

The 29-year-old won her first-ever WTA Tour singles title at the WTA 250 Thailand Open at Hua Hin, Thailand early this month.

Zhu will meet Canadian Marino Rebecca in the round of 16.

