China's Zhu Lin into Monterrey WTA 250 semis

Xinhua) 13:28, March 04, 2023

MONTERREY, Mexico, March 3 (Xinhua) -- China's Zhu Lin swept American player Caroline Dolehide 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the women's singles semifinals at the WTA 250 event here on Friday.

"(Although) All games are not easy for me, I want to keep moving in a good way. Playing patiently game by game, sticking to my own way and trying best no matter who the opponent is," the fifth seed said.

The 29-year-old won her first-ever WTA Tour singles title at the WTA 250 Thailand Open at Hua Hin, Thailand early this month.

It's the second time that Zhu stepped into a women's singles semifinal this year. She will meet the third seed Donna Vekic in the next round.

