Home>>
China's Zhu Lin into Monterrey WTA 250 semis
(Xinhua) 13:28, March 04, 2023
MONTERREY, Mexico, March 3 (Xinhua) -- China's Zhu Lin swept American player Caroline Dolehide 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the women's singles semifinals at the WTA 250 event here on Friday.
"(Although) All games are not easy for me, I want to keep moving in a good way. Playing patiently game by game, sticking to my own way and trying best no matter who the opponent is," the fifth seed said.
The 29-year-old won her first-ever WTA Tour singles title at the WTA 250 Thailand Open at Hua Hin, Thailand early this month.
It's the second time that Zhu stepped into a women's singles semifinal this year. She will meet the third seed Donna Vekic in the next round.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.