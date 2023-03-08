Highlights of work reports of Supreme People’s Court (SPC) and Supreme People’s Procuratorate (SPP)

(Global Times) 10:58, March 08, 2023

China's progress on rule of law 2018-2022: - 119,000 cases of corruption, bribery crimes were concluded -193,000 people were prosecuted for telecom &internet fraud -265,000 people were prosecuted for gang-related crimes

