Home>>
Highlights of work reports of Supreme People’s Court (SPC) and Supreme People’s Procuratorate (SPP)
(Global Times) 10:58, March 08, 2023
China's progress on rule of law 2018-2022: - 119,000 cases of corruption, bribery crimes were concluded -193,000 people were prosecuted for telecom &internet fraud -265,000 people were prosecuted for gang-related crimes
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's supreme court specifies judicial services to assist carbon reduction
- Chinese courts conclude 11 pct more cases annually since 2013
- China's top procuratorate orders arrest of former provincial political advisor
- China commends Nepal's decision not to move ahead on SPP with U.S.
- Late former procurator-general Zhang Siqing cremated
- Former senior provincial official arrested for suspected bribery
- China to strengthen maritime public interest litigations
- China's top legal departments urge abduction suspects to surrender
- China intensifies crackdown on bribery
- Procuratorates maintain heavy-handed approach against economic, financial crimes
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.