China's supreme court specifies judicial services to assist carbon reduction
BEIJING, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's Supreme People's Court (SPC) on Friday issued a guideline on relevant judicial services to assist the country's efforts in achieving carbon peaking and carbon neutrality goals.
With a priority on ecological restoration, the guideline outlines such efforts as better safeguarding the rights and interests related to new types of ecological resources, and steering enterprises to phase in energy-efficient and low-carbon technologies, said Liu Zhumei, a division chief at the SPC.
The guideline also specifies efforts to assist in the building of a clean, low-carbon, safe and efficient energy system in accordance with the law.
Efforts should be made to better delineate the rights and responsibilities of relevant parties entering carbon trading markets, increase market fluidity, maintain reasonable market prices, and boost the motivation of enterprises to reduce carbon emissions, according to the guideline.
Photos
Related Stories
- Green exchange launched in Beijing's sub-center
- Chinese courts conclude 11 pct more cases annually since 2013
- Guangdong carbon market closes higher
- Trailblazing green development while going carbon neutral
- "City of future" fosters low-carbon growth for green development
- EU agrees to ban products that drive deforestation
- Carmakers take aim at hitting country's dual carbon goals
- China's carbon reduction drive creates more green jobs
- Interview: China greatly contributes to reducing global carbon emissions: IEA chief
- China's carbon emissions reduction goals attract foreign firms
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.