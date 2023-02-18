China's supreme court specifies judicial services to assist carbon reduction

Xinhua) 11:28, February 18, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's Supreme People's Court (SPC) on Friday issued a guideline on relevant judicial services to assist the country's efforts in achieving carbon peaking and carbon neutrality goals.

With a priority on ecological restoration, the guideline outlines such efforts as better safeguarding the rights and interests related to new types of ecological resources, and steering enterprises to phase in energy-efficient and low-carbon technologies, said Liu Zhumei, a division chief at the SPC.

The guideline also specifies efforts to assist in the building of a clean, low-carbon, safe and efficient energy system in accordance with the law.

Efforts should be made to better delineate the rights and responsibilities of relevant parties entering carbon trading markets, increase market fluidity, maintain reasonable market prices, and boost the motivation of enterprises to reduce carbon emissions, according to the guideline.

