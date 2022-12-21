Guangdong carbon market closes higher
GUANGZHOU, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- Carbon emissions allowances closed at 77.25 yuan (11.09 U.S. dollars) per tonne on Tuesday, up 0.48 percent from Monday, at Guangzhou Emissions Exchange, the largest local carbon market in China.
A total of 444 tonnes of allowances were transacted on Tuesday, with a turnover of 34,571.7 yuan.
The allowances, officially known as Guangdong Emissions Allowances (GDEA), are carbon dioxide emissions caps assigned to companies. Firms whose emissions surpass their share must buy extra quotas from authorities or purchase unused quotas on the market from those that cause less pollution.
Since its opening in December 2013, the market has traded 213.32 million tonnes of GDEA, with a total turnover of 5.57 billion yuan.
Photos
Related Stories
- Ride over the sea
- Trailblazing green development while going carbon neutral
- "City of future" fosters low-carbon growth for green development
- EU agrees to ban products that drive deforestation
- Rare spoon-billed sandpiper spotted in S China's Guangdong
- Nearly 93,000 cartons of smuggled cigarettes seized in China's Guangdong
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.