Nearly 93,000 cartons of smuggled cigarettes seized in China's Guangdong
(Xinhua) 15:53, November 28, 2022
GUANGZHOU, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- A smuggling case involving about 93,000 cartons of cigarettes worth approximately 27 million yuan (about 3.77 million U.S. dollars) has been cracked, coast guard authorities in south China's Guangdong Province announced Monday.
After receiving information of suspicious activities off the coast of Nan'ao County under Shantou City on Nov. 21, coast guard officials nabbed 30 suspects and seized 14 trucks and one refitted ship.
According to photographs released by the coast guard, the seized cigarettes spanned almost two football fields. Further investigation is underway.
