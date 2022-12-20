Home>>
Ride over the sea
(People's Daily App) 14:39, December 20, 2022
Go for a breezy drive on the Nan'ao cross-sea bridge in Shantou, Guangdong Province. Enjoy the splendid seascape during the 11.08-kilometer journey.
