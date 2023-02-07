Green exchange launched in Beijing's sub-center

Xinhua) 16:36, February 07, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- The China Beijing Green Exchange (CBGEX), a professional market platform that integrates various environmental trading services, was recently launched in Beijing's sub-center Tongzhou District.

With an aim to build itself into a national-level green exchange, CBGEX will focus on strengthening the capabilities of carbon pricing, carbon emissions quantification and carbon finance, and provide services to more emitters.

On Saturday, CBGEX signed strategic cooperation agreements on climate investment and financing with six pilot provinces and cities including Beijing, Shandong and Shanxi.

It also signed green finance strategic cooperation agreements with banks and insurers, and fintech and green industry cooperation agreements with enterprises.

CBGEX said that it will further promote the cooperation of green industries and projects along the Belt and Road, serve the construction of the national green development demonstration zone of Beijing's sub-center, and help the country achieve high-quality development and its carbon goals -- to have CO2 emissions peak before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060.

