Former senior provincial official arrested for suspected bribery

Xinhua) 16:53, June 20, 2022

BEIJING, June 20 (Xinhua) -- Zhang Jinghua, former deputy secretary of the Jiangsu Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China, has been arrested on suspicion of bribery, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said.

Zhang's case was transferred to prosecutors after an investigation by the National Supervisory Commission, the SPP added.

