China's top procuratorate orders arrest of former provincial political advisor

Xinhua) 14:15, October 29, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- The Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has ordered the arrest of Sun Yuanliang, former vice chairman of the Liaoning Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, for suspected bribe-taking.

The National Commission of Supervision has completed an investigation into Sun's case and handed it over to prosecutors, the SPP said.

Further handling of the case is underway.

