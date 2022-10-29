Home>>
China's top procuratorate orders arrest of former provincial political advisor
(Xinhua) 14:15, October 29, 2022
BEIJING, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- The Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has ordered the arrest of Sun Yuanliang, former vice chairman of the Liaoning Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, for suspected bribe-taking.
The National Commission of Supervision has completed an investigation into Sun's case and handed it over to prosecutors, the SPP said.
Further handling of the case is underway.
