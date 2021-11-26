China's top procuratorate cautions against postal, delivery related crimes

Xinhua) 10:00, November 26, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has urged the closure of loopholes in the management of postal and delivery services in order to fight the crime of drug delivery, as well as other crimes committed through the use of postal and courier services.

The country's top procuratorate, in a list of procuratorial suggestions recently sent to the State Post Bureau, called for improved, regular security-related oversight of postal and delivery services, according to an SPP statement on Thursday.

Greater efforts are urged to ensure that the policies of maintaining real-name records for customers and check of parcels are well implemented by service providers.

