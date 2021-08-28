China effectively curbs interference in procuratorial work

Xinhua) 10:48, August 28, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- China's efforts to curb interference in procuratorial work saw remarkable results in the second quarter of 2021, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said on Friday.

In order to ensure judicial justice, the SPP has required procuratorial organs nationwide to keep a record of any form of queries through which someone seeks for information of legal cases or attempts to influence or interfere.

According to the SPP, the number of such queries saw a steady monthly decline in the second quarter, down from 26,820 in April to 14,492 in June.

Only 3.3 percent of 59,787 documented queries in the second quarter involved attempts to interfere in procuratorial work, which are against regulations, the SPP said.

The country's procuratorial organs will continue to enforce the regulations of recording these instances and block the attempts to interfere in procuratorial work, the SPP said.

(Web editor: Du Mingming, Liang Jun)