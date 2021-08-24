China's procuratorate orders arrest of former chief procurator of Qinghai Province

Xinhua) 12:53, August 24, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has ordered the arrest of Meng Yongshan, former chief procurator of northwest China's Qinghai Province, for suspected bribe-taking.

Meng's case was transferred to procuratorial authorities for prosecution following an investigation by the National Supervisory Commission, said the SPP Tuesday.

The handling of the case is currently underway.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)