China's procuratorate orders arrest of former chief procurator of Qinghai Province
(Xinhua) 12:53, August 24, 2021
BEIJING, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has ordered the arrest of Meng Yongshan, former chief procurator of northwest China's Qinghai Province, for suspected bribe-taking.
Meng's case was transferred to procuratorial authorities for prosecution following an investigation by the National Supervisory Commission, said the SPP Tuesday.
The handling of the case is currently underway.
