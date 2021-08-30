Home>>
China's procuratorate orders arrest of former Shandong provincial legislator
(Xinhua) 17:07, August 30, 2021
BEIJING, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has ordered the arrest of Zhang Xinqi, former deputy director of the Standing Committee of the Shandong Provincial People's Congress, for suspected bribe-taking.
Zhang's case was transferred to procuratorial authorities for review and prosecution following the conclusion of an investigation by the National Supervisory Commission, the SPP said in a statement on Monday.
Further handling of the case is underway.
