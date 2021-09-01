SPP vows to maintain tough stance on organized crime
BEIJING, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has issued a set of guidelines on fully performing procuratorial functions in combating organized crime, making arrangements for the prosecutors' work in the area on a regular basis.
The guidelines stress maintaining a tough stance on combating organized crime, demanding more cooperation with related departments to create synergy.
Prosecutors should focus on combating crimes that prompt the strongest public reaction and anger, and should handle organized crime cases in accordance with the law, according to the guidelines.
The guidelines call for efforts to strengthen the protection of the legitimate rights and interests of minors involved in the cases, while punishing such crimes in rural areas to facilitate the country's rural vitalization drive.
