China maintains high pressure on organized crime in Q1
Photo taken on Nov. 25, 2019 shows a trial on mafia-style crimes at a court in Yiyang City, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua)
BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- China has maintained high pressure on organized crime, with 1,385 suspects of organized crimes arrested from January to March as per approval or order by procuratorial organs.
The figure, from data released by the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) on Friday, represents a 63.4 percent year-on-year decrease.
The three months saw procuratorial organs decide to initiate the public prosecutions of 3,122 suspects of organized crimes, down 78.4 percent year on year.
During the same period, a total of 29 people were arrested and 132 prosecuted for providing protection for gang activities, the SPP figures show.
