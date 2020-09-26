China's organized crime crackdown busts 3,347 criminal rings

BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- As of the end of last month, China's law enforcement authorities have busted 3,347 criminal rings involved in organized and gang-related crimes during a campaign to combat organized crime and local bullies since its launch in 2018.

Also, a total of 10,564 groups were cracked for involvement in local bullying activities, according to a statement from the national office against organized crime.

The office said the campaign has targeted 5,824 key suspects at large at the time. So far, over 94 percent, or 5,512 fugitives, have been captured.

Also, more than 40,000 suspects, under pressure of the campaign, turned themselves in, it said, adding that at present there are still over 500 relevant groups under the authorities' investigation.