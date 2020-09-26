Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Sep 26, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's organized crime crackdown busts 3,347 criminal rings

(Xinhua)    14:50, September 26, 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- As of the end of last month, China's law enforcement authorities have busted 3,347 criminal rings involved in organized and gang-related crimes during a campaign to combat organized crime and local bullies since its launch in 2018.

Also, a total of 10,564 groups were cracked for involvement in local bullying activities, according to a statement from the national office against organized crime.

The office said the campaign has targeted 5,824 key suspects at large at the time. So far, over 94 percent, or 5,512 fugitives, have been captured.

Also, more than 40,000 suspects, under pressure of the campaign, turned themselves in, it said, adding that at present there are still over 500 relevant groups under the authorities' investigation.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York