China intensifies fight against wage arrears

Xinhua) 08:53, December 02, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has issued a notice calling on its procuratorial bodies to fight against intentional wage defaults and safeguard the lawful rights and interests of rural migrant workers.

Procuratorial organs should improve the quality and efficiency of case handling when dealing with the malpractice of refusing to pay remuneration to migrant workers, the SPP said in the document.

Prosecutors nationwide are required to play an active role in supporting rural migrant workers in bringing lawsuits against those who fail to pay wages in full and on time, according to the notice.

The SPP ordered its procuratorates at all levels to expand cooperation with courts and police organs, and take active steps to ensure the prompt handling and enforcement of wage default cases.

At the same time, procuratorial organs are asked to establish a mechanism for information sharing to help migrant workers claim wages and unpaid debts, in collaboration with departments of human resources and social security, housing and urban-rural development and transport, the notice said.

