Late former procurator-general Zhang Siqing cremated

Xinhua) 17:02, June 21, 2022

BEIJING, June 21 (Xinhua) -- Late former procurator-general of China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) Zhang Siqing was cremated in Beijing on Tuesday.

Xi Jinping, Li Zhanshu and Wang Yang bid farewell to Zhang at the Babaoshan Revolutionary Cemetery on Tuesday morning, paying their respect to Zhang and offered his family their condolences.

Zhang passed away due to illness in Beijing on June 17 at the age of 90.

Zhang was extolled in an official statement as an excellent member of the Communist Party of China, a time-tested and loyal communist soldier, and an outstanding leader on the judicial, prosecuting and public security front.

He had served as vice chairman of the ninth and 10th national committees of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, and SPP procurator-general.

Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, Han Zheng, Wang Qishan, Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao had either visited Zhang when he was in hospital or offered condolences to his family after his death.

