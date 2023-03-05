Home>>
China's economy staging steady recovery: report
(Xinhua) 17:49, March 05, 2023
BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China's economy is staging a steady recovery, according to a government work report submitted Sunday to the national legislature for deliberation.
Consumer demand, market distribution, industrial production and business expectations have all markedly improved in China, the report said, adding that the economy is demonstrating vast potential and momentum for further growth.
