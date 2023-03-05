China expects continuous progress in housing, medical care: report
BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will make continuous improvements in sectors from housing to medical care this year, according to a government work report submitted Sunday to the national legislature for deliberation.
The country will improve the housing support system, support people in buying their first homes or improving their housing situation, and help resolve the housing problems of new urban residents and young people, the report said.
More quality medical resources will be channeled toward the community level and more evenly distributed among regions, it said.
China also vows to improve elderly care services and refine supporting policies on childbirth, while protecting the legitimate rights and interests of women, children, the elderly, and people with disabilities, according to the report.
