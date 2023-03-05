China improves ethnic, religious work over past 5 years: report

March 5 (Xinhua)

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China has created new ways to improve work related to ethnic groups, religious affairs and overseas Chinese over the past five years, according to a government work report made public Sunday.

Fresh headway has been achieved in ethnic solidarity and progress, and religions in China have been further adapted to the Chinese context, said the report submitted to the national legislature for deliberation.

Efforts have also been made to give full play to the unique strengths and important role of overseas Chinese nationals in China's modernization drive, according to the report.

