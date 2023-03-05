China's top political advisory body starts annual session

The opening meeting of the first session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2023. Party and state leaders Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Han Zheng, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi and Wang Qishan attended the opening meeting of the first session of the 14th National Committee of the CPPCC, which was presided over by Wang Huning. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisory body started its annual session Saturday afternoon in Beijing.

Party and state leaders Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Han Zheng, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi and Wang Qishan attended the opening meeting of the first session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), which was presided over by Wang Huning.

Wang Yang, chairman of the 13th CPPCC National Committee, delivered a work report of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee to the session.

Stressing that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) charted a grand blueprint for advancing the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization, Wang called on the CPPCC to practice the whole-process people's democracy, promote unity among the Chinese people, and make new contributions to the realization of the goals and tasks laid down at the 20th CPC National Congress.

"The past five years since the 19th CPC National Congress were truly extraordinary," Wang said while addressing the 2,100-plus national political advisors.

China has realized its First Centenary Goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects on schedule and secured impressive advances in the cause of the CPC and the nation, said Wang. "The rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is now on an irreversible historical course."

Reviewing the work of the 13th CPPCC National Committee in its five-year term, Wang noted that the top political advisory body has thoroughly studied and implemented Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

The 13th CPPCC National Committee has fulfilled its duties with a focus on the central tasks of the CPC and the country, contributing wisdom and strength to achieving the two centenary goals, Wang added.

Over the past five years, the CPPCC has fully played its role in national governance as a special consultative body. Progresses have been made in gathering broad consensus and strength for the Chinese people to strive for national rejuvenation, Wang said.

On its future work, Wang suggested the political advisors perform their duties in the building of a modern socialist country in all respects and the realization of the Second Centenary Goal, and conduct in-depth consultations on important issues.

They should also consolidate and develop the broadest possible patriotic united front and better mobilize personnel from all ethnic groups and various sectors to rally around the CPC, Wang added.

A total of 29,323 proposals have been submitted in the past five years. Of the 23,818 proposals filed, 99.8 percent had been handled by the end of February, according to a report on proposals.

