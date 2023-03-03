Online survey reveals public’s greatest interest in "two sessions"

A survey carried out by People's Daily Online has found that "education and talents," "social security," "combating corruption," "rural vitalization," "giving priority to employment," "medical and health care," "law-based national governance," "social governance”, "expanding domestic demand and boosting consumption,” and "whole-process people's democracy" are the 10 topics Chinese internet users are most interested in ahead of this year's "two sessions", the annual meetings of China's top legislature and the top political advisory body.

The survey, the 22nd of its kind conducted by People's Daily Online from Feb. 1 to 27, 2023, was participated by more than 5.81 million people.

"Education and talents" is the hottest topic of public interest, the survey shows.

The report to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) included promoting the digitalization of education for the first time.

As the survey indicates, Chinese internet users are interested in such topics as upgrading the national intelligent education public service platform, improving the digital literacy of teachers and their ability to apply digital technologies, and building a national big data center for education.

In terms of deepening reform on the mechanisms regarding the development of talent, 59.1 percent of the respondents hope that more efforts will be taken to cultivate top-notch sci-tech talent and innovation teams, 50.2 percent of them hope that the talent evaluation mechanism can be refined, and 49.3 percent of those surveyed think it is necessary to build an environment in which talents are identified, cherished, respected and used.

"Social security" entered the list of the top 10 "two sessions" buzzwords for the 19th time of all surveys carried out by People's Daily Online.

As the survey shows, Chinese internet users pay attention to the implementation of the private pension plan, the payment standard for old-age pensions for urban and rural residents, dynamic adjustment of basic pension funds, and other topics.

On social security, 53.9 percent think efforts should be made to put in place a housing system that ensures supply through multiple sources, provides housing support through multiple channels, and encourages both housing purchase and renting, and 51.8 percent hope that a multi-tiered and multi-pillar old-age insurance system can be developed.

The Chinese netizens also pay special attention to "combating corruption”.

On the topic "giving priority to employment," the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security and People's Daily Online jointly conducted a survey this year, which found that the implementation of policies for protecting the rights of workers engaged in new forms of employment and promoting flexible employment and the gig work market were among the hot topics.

