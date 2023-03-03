Two Sessions 2023 to kick off. Here's why it’s so important

The gentle Spring is drawing near and Beijing is buzzing with excitement for this year's "Two Sessions" or "lianghui," China's key annual political events.

The 14th National People's Congress (NPC), the national legislature, will open its first session in Beijing on March 5. The first session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the country's national political advisory body, is set to begin on March 4, also in Beijing.

Newly elected deputies to the 14th NPC and members of the National Committee of the CPPCC will make their debut.

For the first time this year, the list of members of the 14th CPPCC National Committee will include a new sector - environment and resources.

The sector has over 80 members, including Party and government officials in the field of environment and resources, experts and scholars in ecological civilization construction, and business leaders in energy and resources.

They will provide proposals and contribute to the construction of ecological civilization.

A new leadership of State institutions and the National Committee of the CPPCC will be unveiled.

Economic growth will undoubtedly be one of the topics that dominate the agenda.

A series of strong signals for China’s economic policy and key targets including GDP growth, CPI and fiscal deficit will be revealed.

According to an online survey conducted by People's Daily Online among over 5.81 million internet users, education, social security, rural vitalization, healthcare, employment, and whole-process people's democracy are among the top ten topics of public concern for Chinese citizens during this year's two sessions.

As 2023 marks the 45th anniversary of China’s reform and opening up and the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), all eyes are on what new steps China will take on its new journey and how the country will promote high-quality development of the BRI together with participating countries.

As China gears up for a new stage of development amid complex domestic and international situations, its work plans for the next 12 months will chart a new course for the country and will also have a significant impact on the world.

