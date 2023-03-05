Schedules for China's "two sessions" on March 5

BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- The following are the schedules for the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) and the first session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) on Sunday.

-- At 9 a.m., the first session of the 14th NPC will hold its opening meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

-- NPC deputies will hear the government work report to be delivered by Premier Li Keqiang.

-- NPC deputies will review the report on the implementation of the 2022 plan and on the 2023 draft plan for national economic and social development, and the draft plan for national economic and social development in 2023.

-- NPC deputies will review the report on the execution of the central and local budgets for 2022 and on the draft central and local budgets for 2023, and the draft central and local budgets for 2023.

-- NPC deputies will hear an explanation on the draft amendment to the Legislation Law.

-- NPC deputies will vote on the draft decision on establishing special committees of the 14th NPC, the draft voting method for directors, vice directors and members of the special committees, and the draft candidate lists of directors, vice directors and members of the Constitution and Law Committee and the Financial and Economic Affairs Committee.

-- NPC delegations will hold meetings to deliberate the government work report.

-- Members of the CPPCC National Committee will sit in on the opening meeting of the NPC session as non-voting participants.

-- Members of the CPPCC National Committee will hold group meetings to deliberate the work report of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee and a report on the work of proposals from political advisors.

-- At 3 p.m., heads of the central committees of the non-Communist political parties and the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce will meet the press at a press conference to be held by the CPPCC session.

